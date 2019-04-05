A pleasant Thursday evening before another rainy First Alert Day Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High clouds rolled in Thursday afternoon in advance of our next rainmaker, but we will have no problems for the Knights home opener at BB&T Ballpark this evening, with a 7:04 first pitch.
Enjoy the fair weather while we have it, because rain rolls into the region overnight and Friday is a First Alert Day with yet another rainy day to close out the week in the forecast.
Most of the rain will be confined to the first half of the day, especially during the morning commute which could be quite slow. By mid afternoon the rain begins to taper off, leaving just scattered left-over showers by the evening rush.
Fortunately the rain is gone by the weekend, but there could be a stray isolated shower or storm left around for Sunday (20%) with temperatures well into the 70s both days.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.