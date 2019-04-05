Pair arrested in connection with Uptown armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD has arrested two inidividuals believed to be responsible for a pair of robberies that took place Monday night near the Epicentre.
Sutton Williams, 20, and an unnamed 15-year-old juvenile, were arrested after first robbing a victim on East 3rd Street at around 10:30 p.m. and then robbing another individual on South Tryon Street shortly before 11:15 p.m. On both occasions, a suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded their possessions.
Williams has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property. The juvenile was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
This remains an active investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
