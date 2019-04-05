Men wanted in armed robbery at Matthews store

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have released surveillance footage of two men who allegedly stole a from Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
Police say two men went into the Lowe’s store on Mathews Township Pkwy and took merchandise without paying. The two alleged thieves revealed a gun to a store employee while walking out with stolen merchandise, police say.
There were no reported shots fired or injuries during the robbery.
The first alleged robber is described as a white male with a thin build and short brown hair. The second alleged robber is described by police as a white male with a medium build and brown hair.
If anyone has further information about this case they are asked to contact Det. Stacy Cooper at scooper@matthewsnc.gov or 704.847.5555.
