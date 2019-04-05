Mecklenburg Young Republican Chairman, political consultant calls for NCGOP Chairman Hayes to resign

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The chairman of the Mecklenburg County Young Republicans, who is also a well-known political consultant in the area, called for Robin Hayes to fully step back as leader of the North Carolina Republican Party on Thursday.
The call from Larry Shaheen, who has been involved in Republican Party politics for years, came days after Hayes was indicted as part of a federal corruption probe.
Hayes has pleaded not guilty to two counts related to a scheme wherein a Durhman businessman tried to bribe the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and three counts of lying to the FBI.
In a statement released Wednesday, an attorney for Hayes said his client was innocent and looked forward to clearing his name.
Also on Wednesday, the party announced Hayes would hand over day-to-day control of the party. He announced on Monday--before he was indicted--that he would not run for another term as NCGOP chairman.
But Shaheen said Hayes needed to do more to visibly separate himself from the party and allow new voices to emerge in leadership.
“It’s vital that we see new voices and new leadership come out that is going to be able to inspire confidence and help fix the brand problem that the party currently has," Shaheen said.
Shaheen is the latest in a hand full of party operatives to call for Hayes’ full resignation.
A spokesman for the NCGOP pushed back on the suggestion in a statement Thursday.
“Chairman Hayes has assigned all of his duties to the acting chairman Aubrey Woodard and has agreed that that shall remain in place until the convention or the election of a new chair,” the spokesman said.
But Shaheen argued that wasn’t enough.
“Just handing over day-to-day activities, that’s not really not enough," Shaheen said. "He needs to go further and make sure that people know that he has no hand of any kind in any activity to date.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.