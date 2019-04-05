Man charged with killing driver who was changing a tire on I-85 in Rowan County in November

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Woodleaf man has been charged for allegedly causing a fatal crash that took the life of another man in November on Interstate 85.
Jose Alfredo Orozco, 43, had pulled his 2001 black Chevrolet sport utility vehicle onto the left shoulder of the interstate near the Spencer exit. He was getting tools from the back of the vehicle when he was struck.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified John Franklin Christopher Corley, 29, of Woodleaf, as the driver responsible for the accident.
Corley was traveling in a 2000 Jeep Cherokee when he ran off the road and struck Orozco and his vehicle.
Orozco’s SUV hit the guardrail. The Jeep then hit the back of a Chevrolet SUV driven by Isidro Rivera Chavez of Smithfield.
Chavez’s Chevrolet came to rest in the roadway. Chavez, the brother-in-law of Orosco, was also injured in the three-vehicle crash.
Two other people in the Chavez vehicle, and two more people in the Orosco SUV were also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Corley’s injuries included a broken leg and a pelvis. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem by ambulance.
According to Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. G.A. Barger, a witness who had been recording on a cellphone before the crash showed troopers the video. The video reportedly showed Corley driving erratically for some time before the crash.
Corley was charged on Friday with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, driving without insurance, a fictitious tag, and failure to reduce speed. Bond was set at $25,000.
