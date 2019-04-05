Man arrested for multiple robberies in NC

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested for multiple robberies in North Carolina Thursday.
According to the Mooresville Police Department, 24-year-old Erik Jerard Ramsey has been arrested and charged with armed robbery.
Officials say the man was involved in robberies in Mooresville, Troutman, Cornelius and Huntersville.
In Mooresville, police say on Sunday, March 17, an armed robbery was reported at a Circle K convenience store on West Plaza Drive.
Employees of the business said a man came into the business with a silver-colored handgun.
The man encountered an employee at the front counter, demanded money then left with money from the register.
Officials in Troutman, Cornelius and Huntersville reported similar robberies with matching suspect descriptions that same evening.
Due to the common theme of the robberies and suspect description, a joint investigation was initiated by all law enforcement agencies involved.
As a result Ramsey was arrested and charged for the armed robbery in Mooresville.
He faces additional charges in Troutman, Cornelius and Huntersville.
Currently, Ramsey is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
