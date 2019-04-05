Local group serving domestic violence and trafficking survivors to fundraise, add resources

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The local organization Dahlia Grove is continuing its efforts to empower and support at-risk women by hosting its annual fundraiser Friday night.
The organization was started by Gayle Smith to rally around and uplift survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence, and addiction. Dahlia Grove works to restore the independence and freedom in women by providing them with educational, occupational and counseling opportunities for finances, academics and home ownership.
Their annual fundraiser, food, and fellowship auction will be taking place Friday to support women served by their organization and help create better opportunities for them. Participants will engage in silent and live auctions to raise money to help restore a full life for the women in the program.
Author and creator of “Thistle Farms” in Tennessee, Becca Stevens will speak at the fundraiser. Thistle Farms is a community of women survivors of prostitution, trafficking and addiction, which Dahlia Grove models itself after.
Dahlia Grove is only continuing to grow as they expand their program by allowing their women to serve in hospitality positions for weddings, corporate events, and retreats. These work opportunities help restore their ability to work in a full capacity and explore financial freedom.
Smith has also been fundraising to purchase a local home to host private events. The event location’s profits would benefit women within the organization, and several women would also be employed there to keep the property running.
“I know that this dream and vision is possible,” Smith says. “I know the good it will do for the community. I know the healing and restoration it will bring to survivors on their journey to wholeness. I believe it will happen.”
Dahlia Grove organizers say they pride themselves on establishing a “community of love and acceptance” and creating a system of support and safety for their women both in their living situation and life skills. As they continue to grow, they plan to provide a two-year, rent-free living programming for the women to help them get back on their feet as they focus on healing and recovery.
