Local business helps nonprofit get “shower trailer” rolling for homeless

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Laureen Jenkins’ shower trailer is ready.
“I’m nervous, I’m terrified, I’m excited, “ she says. “So, all of the feels. Yeah it’s a big deal.”
The trailer, called “Project Outpour” will drive up to lots around Charlotte, offering showers and shaves for the homeless community.
But, until now, it’s been stuck -- in park.
“People see the value in what I’m doing, and they want to help,” Jenkins says. “So, it’s super exciting.”
People like the owners of Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – who are offering Jenkins a steep discount on that final step to get things moving.
“It’s a big truck,” Jenkins says, evaluating her new ride.
“It’s very much needed in our community unfortunately,” dealer Jack Salzman says. “But I think it’s a great idea and it’s going to help a lot of people.”
Friday, Jenkins picked out a pickup to pull all 6,000 pounds of trailer. She’s getting it about half off.
“It makes what we do have purpose,” Salzman says. “And I think that’s what excites everybody here.”
Jenkins says she already has people in the community ready to use this new resource.
“Even if that allows them to make one better decision in that day, then we’ve done our job,” she says. “And this is about dignity and human rights.”
For her, it’s about helping people move forward.
“We’re hoping that, ‘Hey, I’ve just had a shower and a clean shave, after all these weeks, now I can go in and go on that job interview,’” Jenkins says.
Project Outpour expects to get rolling in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.