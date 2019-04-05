Lincoln County man accused of sexually assaulting two children

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man is being charged with child sexual assault with two underage children.
Jesus Diaz Guzman, 30, is accused of having intercourse with one of the victims and inappropriately touching both children between the ages of 7 and 11.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from the Department of Social Services of indecent liberties and statutory rape on January 24.
Deputies say Guzman confessed to inappropriately touching the children during an interview Thursday.
He is charged with one felony count of statutory rape of a child by an adult and two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
