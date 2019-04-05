’I thought she could live forever:’ family of mother killed in crossfire prepares for funeral

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -A vigil, visitation, and funeral are set Friday and Saturday for a 27-year-old Charlotte mother that was killed in the crossfire of a shootout last week along North Tryon Street.
Kendal Crank’s family has spent the week preparing for her services and will welcome the community Saturday at Saint Paul Baptist Church at 12 p.m.
“I had her for 27 years and I thought she could live forever,” said Linda Crank Springs, Kendal’s mother. “I keep visioning her getting shot in her car. I keep seeing her falling over.”
The past 7 days have been difficult as the family made arrangements but say the community support has helped them get through it.
“I am hearing from people I have never heard from. People that I don’t even know,” said Springs. “I am just so grateful and so thankful to everyone. They can feel my pain.”
Linda Crank Springs is hoping her daughter’s death is a wake up call for the city of Charlotte and that some good will come out of her loss.
“Don’t forget her. Please keep her in our hearts,” she said. “These people, they want to make a difference now and this tragedy, with Kendal, has impacted the whole city of Charlotte.”
A vigil will be held at 7:30 Friday night at 28th Street and Pine Street. A visitation will take place before the funeral tomorrow at 11 a.m.
“For us, it is just one day at a time. It is going to be a long journey. Yes,” said Springs.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.