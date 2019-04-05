House fire caused by electrical short in Boone, $400k in damages reported

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - A fire caused by an electrical short left a home severely damaged in Boone Thursday afternoon.
According to the Boone Fire Department, crews responded to the incident in the Appalachian Drive area of Boone around 1:30 p.m.
Officials found a single-family home well involved in fire.
Everyone was able to get out of the house, then crews immediately started extinguishing the fire and had it controlled at 1:50 pm.
Crews then worked to extinguish any remain hot spots and look for hidden fire, staying on scene until 10 p.m.
The structure had extensive damage to the main floor and attic area. More than $400,000 in damage was reported for the structure and contents.
Investigators determined the fire started outside of the home at the electrical service meter base.
The fire then extended into the home, aided by moderate winds of 10-plus miles per hour.
The cause of the fire was an electrical short within the meter base of the electrical service.
No further information was released.
