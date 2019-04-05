Hough HS principal sends message to parents alerting them of ‘inappropriate’ social post

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The principal of William Amos Hough High School sent a message to parents after an “inappropriate” social media post circulated among students.
Principal Dr. Laura Rosenbach says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police identified and addressed the situation.
In the message to parents Rosenbach says safety is their top priority.
“Good morning Hough families. This is Dr. Laura Rosenbach. I wanted to let you know that I received information about an inappropriate social media post last night. CMS police and I have identified and addressed the situation. Please know safety is my top priority and take these incidents very seriously. I want to thank everyone who alerted us to this situation. Thank you and have a good day.”
The principal did not say what the inappropriate post was in her message to parents.
