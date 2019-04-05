Here’s the scoop on ‘healthy’ ice cream and frozen desserts

(Gray News) – “Can ice cream ever be healthy?”
That’s the question Consumer Reports (CR) poses in its latest product review of “light” and low-calorie frozen desserts.
To keep things simple, the non-profit consumer product testing organization only focused on 13 vanilla-flavored frozen desserts. It’s also the most popular flavor in the U.S.
“Our nutrition score factored in not just calories, sugars, fats, and other nutrients per serving [a half-cup or two-thirds cup] but also the number of added processed ingredients, such as isolated protein and fiber,” CR nutritionist and food tester Amy Keating said.
“Personally, I’d rather have a small amount of traditional ice cream. But these lighter products can help you cut back on calories and sugars. Still, you should stick to a reasonable serving size.”
When all was said and done, old-school yogurts and ice creams dominated the top of the CR list for flavor and nutrition.
And for Keating, that’s just fine.
So, grab a spoon and dig in. Just be responsible.
Here’s CR’s Top 5:
- Blue Bunny Vanilla Bean Frozen Yogurt, 110 calories per serving and ranks high on the taste test (Recommended Best Buy)
- Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream, regular ice cream with 130 calories a serving and just milk, cream, sugar and vanilla as ingredients (Recommended Best Buy)
- Stonyfield Organic Frozen Nonfat Yogurt Gotta Have Vanilla, 100 calories per serving and is fat-free
- NadaMoo! Organic Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert Vanilla...Ahhh, 120 calories per serving and is made mostly from coconut products
- Edy’s Slow Churned Light Ice Cream Classic Vanilla, 100 calories per serving
