Heavy rain moves in, First Alert Day declared for Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Rain moves in overnight setting up a slow and sloppy morning commute on Friday, set that alarm clock early and give yourself extra time to get to work or school. The heaviest of the rain will be in the first half of the day but this time we will not see rapid clearing during the afternoon as low clouds and patchy light rain will linger into the evening.
Saturday will be much drier with partly to mostly sunny skies at times by afternoon.
Things don’t change too much for Sunday, but a better chance of rain starts to appear again Sunday night and into Monday morning.
So it appears we will be able to squeeze in a decent weekend in between those bookends.
Highs stay in the low and mid 60s Friday with the cloudy, wet day, but rebound back into the upper 70s over the weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.