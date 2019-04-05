Four accused of breaking into numerous vehicles in Mooresville neighborhood

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Four people have been charged in a vehicle break-in case that happened early Thursday morning.
Police say multiple vehicles were broken into around 1:16 a.m. in a subdivision off Waterlynn Road.
Christopher James Marquis Moses, 18 of Gastonia, and three others under the age of 18 are facing charges in the case.
Witnesses reported seeing several people breaking into vehicles before speeding off in one of the vehicles.
Deputies say when they attempted to stop the car, the driver refused to pull over. A pursuit started north of Troutman and ended near Davidson, when the driver crashed due to stop sticks being deployed, deputies say.
The four occupants reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The four were caught a short time later and taken into custody.
The suspect vehicle, reported stolen out of Cornelius, has since been recovered.
Moses was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting/obstructing a law enforcement officer. The identities of the other three individuals will not be released because they are under 18 years old, but deputies say they face similar charges.
Moses was placed at the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond.
This investigation is still active and other charges may be filed in the future for all defendants.
