First Alert: Disruptive, heavy rain expected during morning commute tapering off in the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Here we go again with yet another rainy Friday. It's a First Alert Morning as the rain will be steadiest as you are heading to school or work for the early commute. Rain stays with us through about lunch time, finally tapering off by the afternoon.
This means the evening commute will be drier by comparison, and by the time the Knights are taking the field again this evening we expect clouds and low 60s but very little, if any, wet weather left at that point.
The warmth returns for the weekend as temps soar to the upper 70s, just as our average high returns to 70°.
Saturday is largely dry, and while there could be a stray shower or storm that pops up Sunday evening, no widespread activity is forecast either day.
Next week looks unsettled early on, with rain and storms back Monday into Tuesday.
Stay dry!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
