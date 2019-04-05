First Alert Day issued for Friday as disruptive rain expected

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Friday has been declared a First Alert Day with yet another rainy day to close out the week in the forecast.
Most of the rain will be confined to the first half of the day, especially during the morning commute which could be quite slow.
By mid-afternoon the rain begins to taper off, leaving just scattered leftover showers by the evening rush.
Fortunately the rain is gone by the weekend, but there could be a stray isolated shower or storm left around for Sunday (20%) with temperatures well into the 70s both days.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
