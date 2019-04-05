Firefighters in eastern Rowan County had a busy Friday morning

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Firefighters in eastern Rowan County, and those providing mutual aid from Cabarrus County, were busy on Friday morning dealing with two separate fires in the early morning hours.
Fire heavily damaged the Ghost Riders Motorcycle Club on Organ Church Road. According to the Fire Marshal, the fire was electrical and started in or near a junction box.
No one was hurt, but a person who lived next to the club in a trailer was displaced due to the loss of power.
In another incident, five people were displaced after fire gutted a mobile home in the 10000 block of Highway 52 in Rockwell.
The Fire Marshal said improperly discarded smoking materials sparked the fire.
Two adults and three children were displaced.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the victims in both cases.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.