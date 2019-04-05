Fake revaluation notices circulating in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County residents are receiving fake property revaluations, county officials warn.
Official revaluation notices were mailed in late January, while the fake notices were sent recently.
County officials say there are several ways to determine whether the notice is fake:
- The fake notice does not include the county seal at the top, while the official notice that went out in January does.
- The fake notice references MeckPropertyReval.com. The official website for the 2019 revaluation is MeckReval.com.
- The fake notice says “Notice of 2019 Real Estate Valuation and Appeal Process.” The official notice says “Notice of 2019 Real Estate Assessed Value.”
- The fake notice does not provide a new value. It encourages property owners to visit MeckPropertyReval.com to obtain the new value. The official notice clearly states the 2019 value.
“If you received a fake notice, please disregard it,” county officials say. Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Mecklenburg County Assessor’s Office at 980-314-4226. The office is located at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 6500 in Charlotte.
