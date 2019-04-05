Ex-NC Congressman’s Russian bank stripped of license

MOSCOW (AP) - A small Russian bank owned by former U.S. congressman Charles Taylor was stripped of its license Friday after allegedly breaking anti-money laundering rules.
The Commercial Bank of Ivanovo “failed on multiple occasions to comply with Bank of Russia regulations” on money laundering “of criminally obtained incomes and the financing of terrorism,” the Bank of Russia said in a press release.
The central bank has appointed administrators and says more than 70 percent of CBI’s lending was “low-quality loans.”
Taylor, a Republican widely considered a hard-line conservative, was a congressman from North Carolina between 1991 and 2007.
Central bank records show Taylor owns more than 80 percent of CBI, a regional lender based in the textile-manufacturing city of Ivanovo, just over 150 miles (245 kilometers) north-east of Moscow.
In a brief statement, CBI confirmed the loss of its license and directed deposit-holders to a government-run deposit insurance scheme. It didn’t comment on the accusations made by the central bank. Taylor could not immediately be reached for comment.
Taylor bought CBI in 2003 alongside his business partner Boris Bolshakov, a former KGB agent and Supreme Soviet deputy who is listed as the bank’s second-largest shareholder.
