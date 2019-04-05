Driver suffers serious injuries after head-on collision in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - An accident in Rock Hill Friday morning left one person in the hospital and two vehicles wrecked on the side of the road.
Shortly after 9:00 a.m., Rock Hill Police officers responded to the intersection of Springdale Road and Hopewell Road after receiving reports of a head-on collision. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found two vehicles disabled to the side.
An initial investigation into the incident determined that a 2008 Suzuki sedan was travelling north on the roadway while a Freightliner truck was travelling south when the Suzuki traveled left-of-center and collided with the Freightliner head-on, causing both vehicles to lose control and exit the road.
Officials report that the driver of the Suzuki was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.