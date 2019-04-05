Checkers Win First Division Title in Nine AHL Seasons, Look to Carry Momentum into Playoffs

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Checkers clinched its first division title in nine AHL seasons this week, bringing owner Michael Kahn his very first Atlantic Division Championship.
“We’re excited. I’m excited for our owner Michael Kahn. This is a great thing, this is the first time that he’s owned the team that we’ve won the division championship so we’re excited to do that for him,” Checkers head coach Mike Vellucci said. “As a team, we just want to make sure we finish first overall in the league, get home ice throughout the playoffs and give us that kind of advantage.”
However, the Checkers aren’t satisfied with just the Atlantic Division Championship, the team is also eyeing a regular season title and an AHL Championship.
“I love it. I think it’s a great accomplishment." Velluci said. "It’s not the goal we want to finish with - that would be a championship, but it gives you every opportunity with the home ice advantage throughout. It just puts you in a better position going forward through the playoffs.”
Coach Vellucci attributes a lot of the team’s success to depth and attitude.
“I think we have a lot of depth, we are the youngest team and I think the way that they carry themselves, the young guys, they want to get better every day, it’s fun to come to the rink, it’s fun to play hockey. It’s a new experience for them. I just think that they all get along great, everybody is rooting for each other and we have a lot of depth,” Velluci said.
The Checkers have four regular season games remaining, and will close out the regular season on the road in Cleveland versus the Monsters.
"You want to play the right way going into the playoffs and do everything that you’re gonna have to do in the playoffs. We’re still fighting for that first overall so every game is meaningful and if you could play the game the right way and have good momentum going into the playoffs it’s better for you.
Charlotte will begin the home portion of its first-round playoff schedule with Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinal on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. before going on to host Games 4 and 5 of the best-of-five series, if necessary, on Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m., respectively.
