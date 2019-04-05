CATS seeking public feedback on increased south Charlotte presence

CATS seeking public feedback on increased south Charlotte presence
April 5, 2019 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 11:35 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - New public transportation options may be coming to Pineville and Ballantyne and CATS wants public input on goals, constraints and opportunities related to this possibility.

Residents of Pineville and Ballantyne in particular have been invited to a series of public meetings that will look into ways in which public transit can be increased in these communities.

The first round of meetings will focus on introducing the possibility to residents while the second meeting will ask the public to contribute their own ideas before a final meeting concludes with recommendations for how to proceed moving forward.

The meetings are part of an overall push by CATS leaders to continue expanding the public transportation options in and around the community.

The meetings will be held on the following dates at the listed locations:

Round 1: Kick-off

Saturday, April 13

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ballantyne Hotel

100000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway

Charlotte, NC

Tuesday, April 16

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Belle Johnston Community Center

1000 Johnston Drive

Pineville, NC

Round 2: Ideas

Wednesday, May 8

*6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Belle Johnston Community Center

Saturday, May 11

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ballantyne Hotel

Round 3: Recommendations

Wednesday, June 12

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Belle Johnston Community Center

Saturday, June 15

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ballantyne Hotel

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.