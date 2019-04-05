CATS seeking public feedback on increased south Charlotte presence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - New public transportation options may be coming to Pineville and Ballantyne and CATS wants public input on goals, constraints and opportunities related to this possibility.
Residents of Pineville and Ballantyne in particular have been invited to a series of public meetings that will look into ways in which public transit can be increased in these communities.
The first round of meetings will focus on introducing the possibility to residents while the second meeting will ask the public to contribute their own ideas before a final meeting concludes with recommendations for how to proceed moving forward.
The meetings are part of an overall push by CATS leaders to continue expanding the public transportation options in and around the community.
The meetings will be held on the following dates at the listed locations:
Round 1: Kick-off
Saturday, April 13
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ballantyne Hotel
100000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway
Charlotte, NC
Tuesday, April 16
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Belle Johnston Community Center
1000 Johnston Drive
Pineville, NC
Round 2: Ideas
Wednesday, May 8
*6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Belle Johnston Community Center
Saturday, May 11
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ballantyne Hotel
Round 3: Recommendations
Wednesday, June 12
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Belle Johnston Community Center
Saturday, June 15
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ballantyne Hotel
