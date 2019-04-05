Bridge work on I-277 continues Sunday as part of $16.3 million project

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Bridge work on Interstate 277 is set to continue Sunday night, April 7 as part of a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges along the highway.
According to the the North Carolina Department of Transportation, crews will start installing barrier wall on the Outer Loop at 9 p.m. to work on bridges crossing the railroad tracks, Morehead Street and Mint Street.
If rain is in the forecast, officials say the closure will be delayed.
Transportation officials two travel lanes will remain open during this phase of the project. With favorable weather, this traffic pattern will be in place up to two weeks.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
