UNC Charlotte students, alums sound off on bill that would allow alcohol sales during sporting events

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A bill making its way through the North Carolina General Assembly would allow for the sale of beer and wine during athletic events on college campuses at schools in the UNC System.
Representative John Bell and Senator Rick Gunn filed the legislation in March. In a tweet announcement, Bell noted that alcohol sales during college sporting events were already happening at some private schools and in specialized areas at public universities.
Rob Dibble, a UNC Charlotte alum and leader of The First 49 grassroots fan organization, is in full support of the legislation.
“I’m a big tailgater here so we enjoy a few beverages before the game, but in the game it would be great to have that option,” explained Dibble in an interview Wednesday night.
According to charlotte49ers.com, fans have been able to purchase beer in a specific section of Jerry Richardson Stadium during 49ers football games, but they are not allowed to bring the beer back to their respective seats. Rules mandate that any beers purchased must be consumed in the designated area known as Norm’s Tavern.
Dibble thinks it’s time to change this policy.
“Everybody kind of fights to get people to leave their couch and come to the game,” said Dibble. “Part of it is, when you’re sitting on your couch you can enjoy that beverage. So it makes sense to say ‘come on to the game, experience it live and you can have that beverage right in your hand’.”
Students on the UNC Charlotte campus were split on the topic. Some were skeptical of the idea of selling alcohol during games.
“That’s a bad idea because some people don’t know their limits and if you have people who don’t know their limits and their team’s losing, they might act a fool,” said UNC Charlotte freshman Tali Thomas.
Others noted that it may be hard to police underage drinking at the college sporting events.
“People that are 21 could get it and bring it to people who aren’t 21,” noted UNC Charlotte freshman Katie Finney.
Thomas Fudala, another freshman at the university, argued against that notion.
“At the same time, that could happen anywhere. I don’t think it’s limited to just colleges,” said Fudala.
Those in favor of serving up beer and wine at games also argued that there would be financial gain for the participating universities.
“Beer sales at our events would tap a new revenue stream that currently we don’t have,” said Dibble.
As of Tuesday, the bill had passed first reading and been referred to the House Committee on Finance.
