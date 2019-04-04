Trooper shoots armed suspect in NC, officials say

PRINCETON, NC (WNCN) - A Highway Patrolman shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop on Highway 70 Thursday afternoon in Johnston County, the agency said.
Around 1 p.m., Sgt. J. M. Dorsey stopped a Nissan from traveling at 96 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 70 near Edwards Road, the Highway Patrol said.
An “altercation ensued” between Dorsey and driver of the Nissan, who was later identified as 20-year-old Daris Jayquan Rogers, of Clayton.
Rogers was armed with a handgun, the Highway Patrol said.
Dorsey shot him during the altercation, officials said.
"Authorities on scene immediately began life-saving procedures until emergency medical staff arrived," the Highway Patrol said.
Rogers suffered serious injuries. Dorsey was not injured.
Dorsey is based in Wayne County, Johnston County officials said. He is a 15-year veteran of the NCSHP.
Two Johnston County schools in Princeton were on lockdown briefly following the shooting.
Prince Elementary and Princeton Middle/High School were on lockdown for less than 30 minutes, a school system official said.
Nearby businesses report heavy law enforcement presence and ambulances on and near Highway 70 on the east side of Princeton.
Highway 70 is closed in both directions near its interchange with Dr. Donnie Jones Blvd.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.