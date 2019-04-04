Tractor parade, blacksmith demonstrations, steam engine caboose train rides and hay rides this weekend at NCTM

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum will celebrate the tools of the farming trade with the annual Tractors & Trains Festival Fri., April 5 and Sat., April 6.
Both days of the event will include lots of modern, antique, and steam tractors, farming demonstrations, and tractor parades. More than a dozen agricultural groups will be participating from across Rowan County and North Carolina.
Friday is primarily for school students and other pre-formed groups, though still open to the public. Nearly 700 school children are scheduled to experience the event. Saturday, the Tractors & Trains Festival will crank up for the public with the addition of hay rides, DJ Adam Henry, the kiddie tractor pull, bounce houses, face painting, the Little Mr. and Ms. Farmer costume contest, and steam engine caboose train rides.
The event is sponsored by Carolina Farm Credit and is a Rowan County Convention and Visitor Bureau Arts & Ag event.
In addition to heavy equipment used by farmers, visitors to the Tractors & Trains Festival will feature corn shelling demonstrations, a working cider press, and blacksmith demonstrations, as well as presentations from a variety of event partners.
Rowan County’s Master Gardeners, Rowan Soil and Water Conservation, the Rowan County Quilter’s Guild, and others will be offering demonstrations and information both Friday and Saturday. Patterson Farms is providing their wooden cow milking demonstration.
Statewide organizations taking part include the N.C. Zoo on Friday and Duke Homestead with their old timey toys on Saturday. The N.C. Soybean Association and N.C. Cattlemen’s Association will attend both days, along with the NC Farm to School tractor trailer, promoting the use of freshly grown produce in the state’s school cafeterias.
The Mt. Pleasant Middle School Future Farmer’s of America will present information on tractor safety, while museum staff will provide seed planting demonstrations and crafts, including making a whirligig toy to take home.
The big tractor parade will be offered at noon Friday for school kids to enjoy during their lunch. Saturday, the tractor parade will close out the event at 3pm, with all tractors moving to the Bob Julian Roundhouse for a photo around the turntable.
Train rides will be offered at 10:30, 11:30am and 1:30pm Friday aboard the museum’s regular passenger train. Saturday, the event will feature the passenger train and the Jeddo Coal #85 steam locomotive pulling the museum’s caboose train. Rides will take place at 10, 11am, noon, 1:30 and 2:30pm, with both trains departing on the same schedule.
Saturday, the kiddie tractor pull, happening at noon, will see children 3-12 will compete in tiny tractors provided by local farmers. Also Saturday, the Little Mr. and Ms. Farmer contest will feature children in their best farm-related attire. Children will be split into age groups, with one contest at 11am and another at 2pm.
Visitors Friday can purchase tickets upon arrival for admission or admission + train ride. Saturday attendees can purchase their tickets upon arrival, or buy in advance at www.nctrans.org. Those purchasing Saturday tickets can choose from regular admission, admission + passenger train, or admission + steam engine caboose train.
Admission only is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors/military, and $4 for ages 3-12. Admission + train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors/military, and $8 for children 3-12. Ages 2 and under are free.
More information on the annual Tractors & Trains Festival and all the museum’s events can be found at www.nctrans.org.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.