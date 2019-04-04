Three inmates at PCI state prison charged after knife assault on another inmate

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Three inmates in the Piedmont Correctional state prison facility in Salisbury are facing new charges after police say they stabbed another inmate.
According to the report, the victim went to the medical office in the prison and told healthcare workers that he had gotten hurt while playing basketball. It turned out that he had been beaten and stabbed inside his cell.
Police say the victim was stabbed under the left eye by a knife that had likely been fashioned from a bed spring or part of a fence.
The victim, listed as a new inmate at the prison, should be okay, according to the report.
Brandon Alexander “Smoke” Talbert, 26, of Rockwell, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Talbert is serving time for a felony breaking and entering conviction and has totaled 13 infractions while in prison, including infractions for fighting, gang involvement, flooding his cell, and tampering with a lock.
Jaquavius “Dollar" Stockton, 25, from Salisbury, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Stockton is serving time for a conviction in Cabarrus County for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Stockton has 20 infractions, including gang involvement, assaults, weapon possession, and threatening to harm staff.
Travis Dewayne “Trap” Pickett, 30, of Wadesboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Pickett was convicted of being a habitual felon. Pickett has one infraction for unauthorized use of tobacco.
