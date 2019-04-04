Temperatures expected to soar into the 70s during the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You'll find as you head out the door this morning that it's not nearly as chilly as yesterday morning was. Most of us are running in the 40s & 50s for commuting time temps with a few patchy clouds.
Temps will only continue to soar from there, hitting 70° for some by the lunch hour and low-mid 70s for highs. This paints a nearly perfect picture for the Knights home opener at BB&T Ballpark this evening, with a 7:04 first pitch.
Enjoy the fair weather while we have it, because Friday is a First Alert Day with yet another rainy close to the week in the forecast. Most of the rain will be confined to the first half of the day, especially during the morning commute which could be quite slow. By mid afternoon the rain begins to taper off, leaving just scattered left-over showers by the evening rush.
Fortunately the rain is gone by the weekend, but there could be a stray isolated shower or storm left around Satuday (20%) or Sunday (30%) with temps in the mid-upper 70s both days.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
