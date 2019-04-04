Stretch of west Charlotte road closed for 10 hours due to water main break repair

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Officials say a stretch of a road in west Charlotte will be closed for 10 hours due to a water main break repair.
According to Charlotte Water, eastbound lanes on the 2400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard near Remount Road will be closed for 10 hours due to the repair.
Around 7 p.m., firefighters from Charlotte Fire Department first tweeted that the inbound lanes were closed on Wilkinson Boulevard from Remount Road to Berryhill Road.
Drivers should follow detour signs and use caution, according to Charlotte Water.
No further information was released.
