STEM Open House happening Thursday at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - From RCCC: All ages are invited to enjoy a showcase of exciting, interactive displays and experiments at the eighth annual STEM Open House being hosted by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College at its facility on the North Carolina Research Campus.
The event, set for Thursday, April 4, from 5 to 8 p.m., is sure to be an evening of fun for the entire family. Dozens of interactive exhibits related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) will stimulate the curiosity of children and adults alike.
Visitors may be surprised to learn the many applications STEM subjects have in everyday life, as they participate in activities ranging from the launch of a weather balloon and an X-ray football competition to learning about home construction, firefighting and diesel engines.
“We look forward to the STEM Open House each year, because we love to see the smiles and looks of delight as people explore all things STEM,” said Dr. Carol Scherczinger, Rowan-Cabarrus dean of arts and sciences. “Younger children and adult science buffs have an equally great time.”
The STEM Open House is part of the N.C. Science Festival, a month-long celebration across the state intended to bring science to life for children and adults. Many of the open house exhibits are designed around this year’s theme, “Made in North Carolina.”
In addition to the public event on April 4, area high schools are bringing students for a special edition of the STEM Open House the morning of April 5.
The public is invited to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the Rowan-Cabarrus food pantry, which assists students in need.
“There are literally hundreds of thousands of job vacancies in STEM-related industries, yet many people are not aware of the opportunities and fields that exist,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Bringing STEM to life for the community helps bring awareness to the many avenues that can lead to fulfilling, high-paying jobs.”
The STEM Open House will be held at the Rowan-Cabarrus building on the N.C. Research Campus, 399 Biotechnology Lane, Kannapolis, N.C. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit http://www.rccc.edu/stem or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
