Police: Newton pizza delivery driver lied about armed robbery to take money for himself

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - Newton police say a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver fabricated an armed robbery story so he could take money for personal expenses.
According to the Newton Police Department, 35-year-old William Edward Keen, of Hickory, will be charged with filing a false police report, and larceny by employee.
On March 12, police say Keen told them he was sitting at the intersection of US-321 Business and West NC 10 Hwy in Newton, waiting for the traffic light to turn green, when a man ran up to his car.
Keen reportedly told police that the man pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
After a full investigation, it was discovered that the reported armed robbery did not happen.
After interviewing Keen Tuesday, investigators received a full confession stating the robbery did not happen.
According to police, Keen said he needed money for personal expenses so he made up the story of the robbery.
No further information was released.
