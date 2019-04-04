Person shot, seriously injured during fight in north Charlotte parking lot

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A person was shot and seriously injured during a fight in a parking lot in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Statesville Road.
CMPD says there was an altercation between two men in the back parking lot of the Trojan Labor Company along Statesville Road.
Other people reportedly tried to break the fight up when someone pulled a gun.
Officers responded to the scene and found a person who suffered injuries from a gunshot wound.
The person was taken to the hospital by Medic.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
