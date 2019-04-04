Myrtle Beach most robbed city in SC, according to report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach is the top city in South Carolina where people are most likely to get robbed and cracks the top 15 in the nation, according to a recent report.
That study, released by home security company Your Local Security, found there were 44 robberies in Myrtle Beach for every 10,000 people in SC in 2017.
In North Carolina, Durham was the state’s most robbed city, with nearly 32 robberies per 10,000 residents.
Coming in at No. 1 for the most robbed city in the country is Baltimore, according to the report.
Your Local Security came up with its findings by looking at all U.S. cities with a population over 20,000 that submitted data to the FBI.
The robbery statistics were pulled from the 2017 FBI crime data. The full list can be seen below:
