At least one person airlifted, I-85 NB closed after serious crash

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - At least on person was airlifted after a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-85 in Kannapolis that caused major traffic problems for drivers Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on northbound I-85 just south of Exit 63 to East Main Street, or Hwy 290. From WBTV’s Sky3, it appeared the wreck involved a dump truck, a box truck and another vehicle.
Several other vehicles - including a Greyhound bus - were pulled over near the scene, but it is unclear if they were involved in the collision.
Officials have not said if any injuries were reported, but at the scene at least one person could be seen being taken to a medical helicopter which landed in the middle of the interstate.
The wreck caused backup for miles as the northbound lanes of I-85 were closed.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.
