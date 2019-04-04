Meck County assistant DA a witness in crossfire that killed Charlotte mother, DOJ to prosecute

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County assistant district attorney’s vehicle was struck by a projectile in a deadly crossfire that killed a 27-year-old mother in uptown Charlotte last week, making the assistant DA a witness and victim in the case and unable to prosecute charges.
Police say the woman killed, Kendal Ryan Crank, was driving on 28th Street near North Tryon Street around 5:15 p.m. when she was caught in the crossfire of people shooting.
Seventeen-year-old Adonis Smith, 22-year-old Tychicus Dobie and 24-year-old Marquis Smith are all charged with murder in Crank’s death.
Thursday, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather requested that the NC Department of Justice prosecute charges against the suspects.
“During the incident, a projectile struck a vehicle driven by a Mecklenburg County Assistant District Attorney who was passing by the scene,” Meghan McDonald with he Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said. “As a result, this prosecutor is both a witness and victim in the case and could be called to testify at a potential trial in this matter.”
The North Carolina Department of Justice will now make all case-related decisions, the DA’s office says.
The assistant DA was not injured.
“For Ms. Crank’s family, the defendants and the entire community, it is essential that all have trust that the case is objectively and fairly prosecuted by the State. DA Merriweather and his prosecutors believe transferring this case to the N.C. Department of Justice is necessary to preserve impartiality and to ensure confidence in the judicial process," the DA’s office said in a statement.
Police say witnesses reported several males shooting at each other near the intersection at the time of the shooting. Crank’s car rolled to a stop and whoever was shooting left the scene.
Crank was pronounced dead at the scene
Crank was the niece of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Her step-father and brother describe her as a flower and a wonderful mother.
“She was just going about her daily life - that makes this even more tragic,” CMPD officials said during a press conference on Friday.
Crank, who family says was a graduate of Independence High School and was studying to become a nurse, leaves behind a 9-year-old and a 3-year-old, Lamaya and Kyrie.
Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
