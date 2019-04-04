Man wanted for armed robbery at pizza restaurant in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a pizza restaurant in east Charlotte Tuesday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at Domino’s Pizza on North Sharon Amity Road.
Officials are looking to identify the person of interest in the armed robbery.
The suspect is described a dark-skinned man in his 30s with an average build and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.
If you recognize the man, please call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
