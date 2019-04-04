Man charged with child abuse after running into woods with children

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was charged with child abuse after deputies say that while they attempted to serve a warrant, the man ran off into woods with children.
The incident happened on Tuesday. Deputies say they were serving a warrant on William Robert Kelly, 29, in the 100 block of John Michael Lane.
According to the report, probation officers were also looking for Kelly.
When deputies arrived, Kelly ran out the back door holding two children in his arms and pulling another child by the hand. Kelly “fled into the woods and through a large thicket of briars and thorns.”
When deputies stopped Kelly, one of the children ran back into the house, while Kelly held the other two.
The mother of the children was called to the scene to take the children. DSS was also notified.
Kelly was jailed, charged with felony larceny, child abuse, first degree trespassing, resisting police, and a probation violation. Bond was set at $60,000.
