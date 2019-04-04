Man accused of hitting cars, firing shot, causing police to evacuate nearby homes in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - A man who is accused of hitting multiple vehicles and firing a shot causing police to evacuate homes, was taken into custody in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they got a call about a careless and reckless driver that struck other vehicles on Marcela Drive around 4 p.m.
Neighbors called police, and said the man was parked in front of a home and got out of a car with a gun to his head.
A shot was fired, according to a 911 operator.
Police secured the neighborhood, and evacuated homes around the man’s home.
Negotiators communicated with him and got him to come out of the house.
Officers were able to get him into custody and took him to the Gaston County Jail.
No one was injured in this incident.
No further information was released.
