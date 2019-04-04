Man accused of DUI in crash faces new charge after 4-year-old girl dies

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol added an additional charge against a man accused in a suspected DUI crash after a 4-year-old girl died from her injuries.
Aryah Thomas, 4, passed away at MUSC on Wednesday afternoon, according to Colleton County coroner Richard Harvey. Thomas died from injuries she received in the crash late Saturday night on Highway 17A in Colleton County.
Troopers have now charged 43-year-old Vincente Pineda Garcia with felony DUI resulting in death, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said. This is in addition to previous charges of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and no driver’s license in connection with the crash, he said.
The child was in the rear right seat of the 2014 Toyota that Garcia struck with his 2002 Ford pickup truck, Southern said.
The collision happened on Saturday night on US 17-A near McDaniel Town Road and involved three vehicles: a 2011 Jeep SUV, a 2014 Toyota 4-Door and a 2002 Ford Pickup which Garcia drove, Highway Patrol officials reported.
Troopers took Garcia into custody on Monday upon his release from the hospital.
The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
When first responders got to the scene they found an off-duty nurse performing CPR on Thomas. A report states bystanders had removed the 4-year-old and several other people from the Toyota. Thomas was in critical condition when she was initially transported from the scene Saturday night.
CCFR officials said the wreckage and debris blocked the entire highway, causing traffic to be rerouted for over five hours.
