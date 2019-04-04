Humane Society of Union County in need of fosters, adoptions

MONROE, NC (WBTV) - The Humane Society of Union County is a 501c3 nonprofit that takes in animals and will one day be adopted out.
Board member and Director of Adoptions and Fosters Kim Siewert says in 2018 they took in 364 animals, which was double from the year before.
“Saving lives is my passion and they shouldn’t be treated poorly, they shouldn’t be chain out in backyards or roaming free, and getting hit by cars or getting illnesses,” Siewert said. “They don’t deserve that.”
Unlike an animal shelter, the Humane Society does not have a facility to house the dogs and cats up for adoption. Instead they rely on volunteer fosters to keep them until they are adopted.
“If we don’t have a foster, I can’t save the dog,” Siewert said. “I have to have a place to put it.”
Besides giving the animal a place to stay, fosters do not have to pay for medical care, food or toys. The Humane Society, which runs off community donations, provides everything else.
“It’s an amazing experience. I mean you’re saving a life,” Foster Taylor Sramek said. “You are pulling a dog from a shelter that could potentially be euthanized or given to the wrong person and live another terrible life.”
Sramek says fostering is a good way to test if you are ready to adopt a pet. She warns it can be hard to give the pet up when it is eventually adopted.
“I get attached super easy, as I’m sure all the fosters do,” Sramek said. “But if you know they are going to a good home, that’s all that matters.”
The Humane Society of Union County takes in surrendered dogs and cats. They also pull animals from local animal shelters that may be put down due to having heart worms.
“There’s a huge problem down here in North Carolina because people don’t use preventatives,” Siewert said. “By using a simple, low cost preventative they could keep their dogs healthy. And heart worm will kill a dog.”
The Humane Society has a low-cost spay/neuter clinic that also offers preventatives for fleas, tics and heart worm. It is provided to the public at a low cost, with the hope that more pet owners will prevent their dogs from getting heart worm.
Siewert says it is significantly more expensive to treat a dog for heart worm than it is to prevent it. From community donations, the Humane Society pulls heart-worm positive dogs from area animal shelters and pays for the animal’s treatment of heart worm.
“All year long we try to raise money and raise money so we can pull these animals, so they don’t get put to sleep when they have heart worm, which is curable,” Siewert says.
When the dogs are brought back in good health, they are put up for adoption. The Human Society of Union County hosts adoptions days every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 4051 Waxhaw Highway Monroe, NC 28112.
For more information on the Humane Society of Union County visit: www.hs-uc.org
