Gaston County man serving life sentence for murder is one step closer to possibly walking free

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - A man who is currently serving a life sentence for murder is one step closer to finding out if he will walk free. Video that shows the interrogation between Mark Carver and Mount Holly detectives was finally played in court on Thursday.
It was never shown at Carver’s original trial and his attorney, Chris Mumma, believes if it had been his client would have never been convicted for the May 2008 death of UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko.
Mumma believes detectives coerced Carver into describing how tall Yarmolenk was, even though he already told officials he had never seen the 20-year-old woman in his life.
The video, which was taped in December 2008, shows an exchange between detectives and Carver:
Detective: “If y’all - if y’all was standing up [stands up and holds his hand around his eye level], looking at each other, she’d be looking you in the eyes?”
Carver: Motions and answers “Yeah, about there.”
Detective: “Show me. Stand up and show me about how tall she was on you.”
Carver: [stands and puts hand up to the brim of his hat] “Probably about - about right there.”
Carver: “I guess. I mean, I don’t know.”
Detective: “Yeah, I understand.”
Carver: “I’m just guessing.”
Carver’s attorney believes Carver was just mimicking what the detective was doing.
Family members say the hearing has brought on a world of hurt all over again.
“It opens wounds, but if it gets him free, it’s worth it,” said Kathy Scott, Carver’s ex mother-in-law.
The defense also showed video of investigators at the crime scene while Mount Holly Detective William Terry, who worked the case, was on the stand. According to court records, Carver’s fingerprints were found on Yarmolenko’s car.
However, as the detective watched the clip, he admitted that it looked as if an investigator collected fingerprints from the car without gloves.
“He didn’t even know [Yarmolenko],” Scott said Thursday morning before day three of the hearing resumed.
Another key part of the interrogation video, according to the DA, was when Carver specifically told and showed detectives what he would have done to the person who killed Ira:
Detective: “Would you? How would you kill him?”
Carver: “Choke him to death.”
Detective: “Choke him to death? Who do you think done it?”
Carver: “I don’t know.”
Detective: “How would you choke him?”
Carver: “I’d take him -- [unintelligible] my hands.”
Gaston County officials believe Carver strangled Yarmolenko to death.
Carver is on the witness list and Mumma says she has plans to eventually bring him up to the stand. There is no word on when that may happen.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.