Extremely rare Steph Curry ‘blackout’ jersey stolen from Davidson College

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An extremely rare Stephen Curry jersey was stolen from the basketball offices at Davidson College late last month.
The Curry black and yellow “Blackout Belk” jersey is one of two in existence according information provided to authorities on March 21.
Court documents provided to WBTV state officers were called to the Baker Sports athletic complex on the campus of Davidson College.
Davidson athletic officials told officers bluetooth headphones, speakers, and Curry’s jersey were stolen from the office of the college’s Men’s Basketball coach.
Sources tell WBTV Curry’s stolen jersey was the same uniform the NBA All-Star and Davidson alum was seen wearing courtside as the Wildcats beat Saint Joseph’s 80-72 during NBA All-Star weekend.
In a follow-up interview with police a week after the theft, the assistant women’s basketball coach told police several Under Armour Curry 6 basketball shoes were stolen from his office.
According to court documents, police were given access to the practice court security cameras and pulled fingerprints off shoe boxes left behind.
The Director of Operations at Davidson College called police with a new lead shortly after the follow-up interview. He told officers he found video showing two people in hoodies going into athletics offices and stacking items at the reception desk before taking off toward an exit stairwell.
Screenshots of the two suspects were sent to the Cornelius Police Department and Davidson Police. Cornelius PD returned a hit on one of the suspects.
Documents state investigators searched the home of 20-year-old Brendan McGlynn and located a firearm used in a AWDW case. They also captured video evidence of a pair of “pink high-top sneakers” in the garage on an officer’s body worn camera.
McGlynn was arrested on charges of felony conspiracy and AWDWIKISI with a bond of $150,000. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Office records show McGlynn was released March 25.
The pictures of the shoes in the garage gave police enough evidence to request a second search warrant on the home in Cornelius.
The search warrant lists the following items were seized during the search:
- Black/yellow #30 Curry jersey
- Red Under Armour shoes
- Davidson #2 white jersey
- Red/Grey #31 jersey
- Davidson Wildcast t-shirts and pullovers
- Pink high-top shoes #33
WBTV reached out to the Davidson College for comment on the investigation. Since this is part of an active investigation, they have not yet provided a comment on the incident.
We are also working to confirm whether the “Curry jersey” that was seized from McGlynn’s garage has been returned to campus.
