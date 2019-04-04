Did you see it? Meteor sighting reported in Charlotte skies Thursday morning

By Jennifer Miller | April 4, 2019 at 8:42 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 8:51 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A fireball was seen trailing through the sky in Charlotte Thursday morning.

The streak of light was reportedly seen in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia between 6:45 a.m. and 6:53 a.m.

Several people in the WBTV viewing area reported the sighting from Kings Mountain, Bessemer City, Clover, and Charlotte.

Coming from bessemer city, just curious if anyone else noticed the meteor headed towards Charlotte around 6:50 am.

Posted by Jamie Evans on Thursday, April 4, 2019

WBTV’s Sharronne Hayes was on the phone with her mom at BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte when she saw the light trailing across the sky.

Those who saw the meteor can report it online through the American Meteor Society.

A bright flash, likely caused by a meteor, was also reported last Friday in Florida. Several people in North Carolina, including Charlotte, also reported the sighting.

