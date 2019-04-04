Did you see it? Meteor sighting reported in Charlotte skies Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A fireball was seen trailing through the sky in Charlotte Thursday morning.
The streak of light was reportedly seen in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia between 6:45 a.m. and 6:53 a.m.
Several people in the WBTV viewing area reported the sighting from Kings Mountain, Bessemer City, Clover, and Charlotte.
WBTV’s Sharronne Hayes was on the phone with her mom at BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte when she saw the light trailing across the sky.
Those who saw the meteor can report it online through the American Meteor Society.
A bright flash, likely caused by a meteor, was also reported last Friday in Florida. Several people in North Carolina, including Charlotte, also reported the sighting.
