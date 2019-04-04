Crime Stoppers: Detectives trying to identify man involved in violent robbery at Charlotte jewelry store

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still looking for one of the men involved in a violent robbery at a jewelry store in south Charlotte.
Surveillance video shows how the Feb. 7 incident played out. The video shows two men enter the Jewelry and Repairs store on South Blvd. around 4 p.m. As soon as the men walk into the business, they pull out guns.
“There’s already a customer inside as well as three employees. When they enter, they enter with guns drawn and demanding orders,” explained Detective Brandon Miller with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Crime Stoppers.
Miller said it appears that the suspects knew the business owner was armed.
“They actually took him back to the office where his gun was being kept and they took his weapon as well,” said Miller.
The surveillance video shows one of the suspects pushing the store owner. The men eventually move to the front of the store and start collecting expensive jewelry. After several minutes, the store owner attacks one of the suspects with a metal rod and a tussle ensues. One of the suspects flees the scene.
Miller said that at one point during the scrum, gunshots are fired. Video shows the owner toppling over on to one of the jewelry display cases.
“We typically advise people to comply. Don’t try to fight back especially if one or two people are actually armed just for your safety. It’s always easier to replace material items than to replace someone’s life,” said Miller.
After a brief struggle, the second suspect also takes off. Miller said the man was captured a short time later and identified as 30-year-old Antoine Marquis Williams.
The other suspect is still wanted. Miller said the man was wearing a blue and black jacket and was around 6’2” or 6’3”.
Police ask that if you know who this person is to please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
