Crews work to stop eight-inch gas line leak in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Crews are working to stop an eight-inch gas line leak in Huntersville Wednesday night.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Statesville Road and Stumptown Road.
Officials advised the public to avoid the area while they work to shut the gas off. Officials said that gas line is eight inches, making it a hard process to stop the leaks.
Firefighters were reportedly hand digging to access shut off valves to stop the leak. Crews are operating inside the hole, attempting to clamp the line.
Officials say there is a strong natural gas odor in the area, but those outside of the fire department’s exclusion zone are safe.
The Huntersville Fire Department and the Charlotte Fire Department are working together and continue to monitor the area with meters.
