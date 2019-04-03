’You see people who don’t value human life’ CMPD chief speaks on rising violent crime in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say compared to the first quarter in 2018, the first three months of 2019 saw a more than 4 percent increase in overall crime, with property crimes rising by 3.4 percent and violent crime jumping 11 percent.
The city has had 33 homicides, compared to 10 the same time last year.
“If this were a police matter we would have zero. We would have zero,” said Chief Kerr Putney. “As far as people who decide to shoot someone because they cut you off in traffic or they say something disrespectful and that’s not something the police can control. Truly, it’s about humanity. It’s a human issue and you see people who don’t value human life and unfortunately that is not something police can inject themselves into."
Chief Putney added, “We try to do all we can but it’s much bigger than us. If you don’t care about human life it’s hard for the police and any other institution to create that level of empathy so I think therein lies our difficulty. We can only do so much and right now we’re reacting to a lot more violence than we have recently.”
Police say of the 33 homicides so far this year:
“Six were domestic violence related, four were drug related, five were robbery related, seven stemmed from arguments and 10 involved - we don’t know. We don’t know why they happened” said Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees. The department also had an officer involved fatal shooting.
“For me what stands out most is the struggle to get good information so that we can close some of the cases. Last year I’m happy to say in excess of 80 percent of the time we were closing. This year we’re not quite there,” said Chief Putney. “So all we can do is assume that there’s some issues going on that we need to break through culturally because if you’re not going to help us bring people to justice we’re going to have a lot of families who are suffering who will never get closure. That’s really the biggest takeaway for me right now is the lack of cooperation to close some of these cases.”
“Nearly 90 percent of homicides involve a gun, overwhelming majority knew their killers. Almost 1,000 victims of aggravated assaults this year,” said Deputy Chief Voorhees. “We’re going to do everything we can to continue to fight this trend. Last few weeks in terms of the numbers - they’ve been trending a little better in our favor but we have a lot to do to catch up to what’s been going on.”
Voorhees said “it’s not just about the numbers – it’s about the victims of these crimes. And I think we all feel responsible for that and accountable to it but again we need the community’s help.”
Police say specialized units are working closely with homicide detectives to quickly identify suspects, victims, and witnesses. The department says they've increased saturation patrols in areas where crime is increasing, and gang and firearms detectives are crisscrossing the city to stop retaliation violence.
With more and more shootings happening, police say a special investigation supervisor now reviews every gunshot incident and detectives track down everyone involved to ask questions.
“And it lets all the parties know, involved in these incidents, that we are aware of them and that we’re trying to impact them and many cases we’ll make arrest and try to glean cooperation from that case and other cases and get more information so we can prevent future incidents from occurring” said Voorhees.
The increase in shootings means innocent people are more at risk for injury, or even worst.
Last week, a mother was driving near the intersection of 28th Street and North Tryon when police say two groups got into a dispute.
Kendal Crank, on her way to nursing school, was caught in the crossfire and died after she was shot.
“Based on the numbers there is more incidents of gunfire this year than last so you have to say there is more of a chance because bullets don’t know where they’re going. It’s where the gun is aimed and unfortunately you see tragic outcomes,” Voorhees said. “Number of cases we investigate involving gun and gunfire - it’s a credit to our hospital system and ems system that saves a lot of people but we need cooperation and many times unfortunately we find that the victims are not cooperative.”
“The secret is we can’t prevent everything. I wish we could. I really wish we could,” Voorhees added. “We’ve implemented a lot of things but we can’t do it alone. We need the public’s help. We need to change the culture. We need mentors. We need teachers, adults, neighbors, church members to help guide these young folks who need guidance, who need to learn how to take a slight without responding violently. Enough is enough.”
The crime statistics are startling and 2019 is only in April.
“Unfortunately all people want to talk about are the numbers but I can tell 33 families are tragically impacted so the numbers are what people get measured by, what people want to talk about – it’s the lives lost that matter to us” said Chief Putney.
