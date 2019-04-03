Yesterday we had snow, today it’s wall-to-wall sunshine with temps in the 70s

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Following Tuesday’s snowy start and sunny finish, we’re starting off cold this morning with daybreak readings in the chilly 30s. But don’t judge the day by what it feels like heading out the door this morning. Wall to wall sunshine dominates today with a nice temperature turn-around. After the cold start, afternoon readings will push 70°…enjoy!
Dry conditions prevail tonight with overnight lows in the seasonal 40s…much closer to the average for early April.
The warming trend continues Thursday with afternoon readings jumping into the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. The next chance for rain comes on Friday when highs back off to the cooler 60s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be very warm, with highs well into the 70s Saturday and close to 80° on Sunday. Both days could feature a stray thundershower, with maybe a little better coverage Sunday afternoon. Still, the better rain chances look to arrive on Monday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
