Wanted man accused of carjacking coworker with knife could be in Gaston County

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - A wanted Lincoln County man, accused of carjacking a coworker at knife-point, could be in the Gaston County area, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Wayne Morefield, 33, is wanted on one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with an incident that occurred Wednesday morning.
Deputies say Morefield left his place of employment - a fast food restaurant on Highway 73 - around 10:30 a.m. with a female coworker. A short time later, the two reportedly got into an argument in the parking lot of a nearby store. That’s when deputies say Morefield pulled out a knife and threatened the woman.
The woman and her 2-year-old daughter got out of the vehicle and Morefield drove away toward the intersection of Hwy 73 and Hwy 16.
Morefield is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall and 185 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. The vehicle he allegedly stole is a black 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with NC license CBT 4422.
Deputies say Morefield frequents the Gaston County area.
Anyone who sees Morefield or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or your local law enforcement agency.
