Victim shot multiple times in front of NC courthouse; 2 in custody

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) - Two people are in custody after a person was shot multiple times in front of the Durham County courthouse Wednesday morning.
Police said the victim was targeted and is in the hospital in serious but stable condition.
An altercation led up to the shooting, officials said.
The suspects were apprehended following a short chase.
The identities of the victim and suspects were not immediately available.
The sheriff's office asked for the public to avoid the area near the courthouse, which located at 510 S. Dillard St.
Dillard Street is closed from Mangum Street to Roxboro Street in front of the courthouse.
All courthouse business is still taking place, the sheriff's office confirmed.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
